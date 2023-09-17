    Menu
    India

    Parliament session: MPs to assemble for group photos, function on Parliament legacy on Tuesday

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    September17/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Before moving into the new facility on Tuesday, the members of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will gather for a group portrait and then attend a ceremony honouring the Parliament of India's past and resolving to make Bharat a developed nation by 2047.

    The Lok Sabha Secretariat has announced in a bulletin that all members of parliament are to gather for a photo at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

    The first picture would include all members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, the second only the Rajya Sabha members, and the third just the Lok Sabha members.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Parliament session group photos MPs Parliament legacy Parliament of India Lok Sabha Rajya Sabha
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in