New Delhi: It was announced on Wednesday that the upcoming Parliament session, scheduled to begin on September 18, will most likely take place in the old building before moving to the new edifice the following day.

The move to the new Parliament building is scheduled to coincide with Ganesh Chaturthi, a Hindu festival seen as a time of new beginnings.

On September 19, a 10-day celebration honouring Ganesh will begin.—Inputs from Agencies