Parliament not personal playground of dynast: Kiren Rijiju takes swipe at Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Minister of the Environment Kiren Rijiju criticised the Congress on Monday for 'disrupting' House procedures, telling party leader Shashi Tharoor to "tell his Yuvraj" that Parliament is not the "personal playground of a dynast." This came just days before the start of the Monsoon Session. He said the Congress party's sole goal in Parliament is to stymie its operations. Rijiju predicted that as soon as work began on the new Parliament building, Congress members 'will rush into the Well of the House to create ruckus'.

He was referring to Tharoor's newspaper article from April, which discussed the frequent interruptions in the Lok Sabha during the second half of the Budget Session.

The MP for Thiruvananthapuram made the claims in an article claiming the saffron party saw Parliament as a "necessary nuisance" and sought to adopt the "Gujarat model" of passing bills in "truncated sessions with almost the entire opposition suspended from the House." The saddest aspect is that some individuals actually buy into the Congress Party's deceptive rhetoric. Rijiju, who was recently demoted from the Ministry of Law, claimed on Twitter that the Congress Party only has "disruption" on its agenda in Parliament.—Inputs from Agencies