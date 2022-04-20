Parliament discusses Bill on National Sports University

New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Wednesday took up for consideration the National Sports University Bill, 2018, aimed at promoting education in the areas of sports sciences, sports technology, sports management and sports coaching.

The National Sports University Bill, 2018, was introduced by Minister of State for Sports Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore. It will replace an ordinance brought by the government earlier this year.

The proposed university will also function as the national training centre for select sports disciplines by adopting the best international practices.

The proposal was made by Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in his Budget speech of 2014-15. The Manipur government has marked 325.90 acres of land in Koutruk, West Imphal district, for setting up the university.