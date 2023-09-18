Parliament's session may be short but is big on occasion, is of historic decisions: PM Modi

New Delhi: On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi remarked that despite the relatively brief length of this session of Parliament, it will be notable for its "historic decisions" and other momentous events.

During his press conference in advance of the five-day session, Modi mentioned that Parliament will move to the new building on Tuesday and urged members to participate in the proceedings with renewed vigour and a willingness to shed old shortcomings, an apparent reference to the frequent protests by opposition members that have disrupted previous sessions.

Many developments have occurred which have inspired and filled the country with pride, he said, citing the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the "unprecedented" success of India's G20 presidency, the launch of the 'PM Vishwakarma Mission,' and the inauguration of the international convention centre Yashobhoomi.—Inputs from Agencies