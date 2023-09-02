Parl session from Sep 18-22 without Question Hour, private members' business: Notification

New Delhi: On Saturday, secretaries to the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha announced that they would be holding a joint session of Parliament from September 18-22 without Question Hour or private members' business.

There will be five sessions throughout the session, and the provisional schedule will be communicated to members individually by the secretariats.

"Members are informed that the Thirteenth Session of the Seventeenth Lok Sabha will commence on Monday, 18th September, 2023," the Lok Sabha Secretariat announced in a bulletin on Saturday.—Inputs from Agencies