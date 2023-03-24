Parl panel recommends for national site listing all SC/ST atrocity cases

New Delhi: A parliamentary committee has requested that the government establish a central database to document all incidents of violence committed against members of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe groups. The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) produces annual reports, and the Committee on the Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes looked at them and recommended actions for the Union government to adopt.

The panel has requested that the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment work closely with the Ministry of Finance to ensure the NCSC is financially self-sufficient so that it can be provided with its own 'Demands for Funds' to operate. The Committee reported holding 26 sessions to date, during which it examined how the Acts and related programmes were being implemented in the various states and Union Territories.

The Committee has called for the establishment of a national Portal connecting the NSCS and NCST with the general public and documenting all incidents of violence against SCs and STs.—Inputs from Agencies