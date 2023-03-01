soumitra bose

Parivrajak Rahul. Or, Traveller-with--definite-benevolent-humanitarian-cause Rahul Gandhi. Alsoh, Rahul, The Panacea? These and more such "connected" questions are seriously dogging the international brethren as they are "seriously interested in discovering, unearthing, exploring Rahul of 2023 and beyond as they via media reports are apprised with his sort-of-impossible 3,500+ km Bharat Jodo Padayatra, an 'impossible feat made possible by him' and, 'how'." The "New Rahul, post his padayatra" wanted to be face-to-face with them to satiate their curiosity, inquisitiveness answering all their queries. At the time of writing, he is doing that...This in Cambridge. ...After he will be back in the country, he will be on to East to West Bharat Jodo Padayatra. Reports are: Masses there already are mighty excited to be face-to-face with Parivrajak Rahul Gandhi, "panacea for them".