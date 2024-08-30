Paris Paralympics: Avani clinches gold, Mona bags bronze medal in women's 10m air rifle final

With 84 athletes competing across 12 sports, India's largest Paralympic contingent aims to surpass the previous success of Tokyo 2020, where the nation won a record 19 medals.

Paris: Reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics on Friday. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

India started off the Paris Paralympics on a marvellous note after bagging two medals in the women's 10m air rifle event. From the start of the final, the two Indians were in the top three places, eying for the gold. However, it was Avani who secured the top spot in the women's 10m air rifle final event.

Lekhra dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best.

South Korea's Yunri Lee won the silver medal after finishing in second place with a points of 246.8.

Meanwhile, India's Mona bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7 and ended in third place.



Watch: https://twitter.com/Media_SAI/status/1829437509211943342?

Earlier in the day, while Mona finished the qualification round with a score of 623.1 and took the fifth spot, Avani took the second spot and finished with a score of 625.8.

Ukraine shooter Iryna Shchetnik, who holds the qualification world record, broke the Paralympic qualification record finishing with a score of 627.5. He bettered the previous mark of 626.0 set by China's Zhang Cuiping in Tokyo.

As the Paris Paralympics continue, India's athletes remain focused and determined, with more events lined up in the coming days.

This year, India has sent its largest Paralympics contingent ever, comprising 84 athletes across 12 sports, a testament to the country's expanding para-sports ecosystem. India's participation in the Paris 2024 Paralympics marks not only an increase in numbers but also in medal hopes, as the nation aims to surpass its previous achievements in Tokyo.

Tokyo 2020 was India's most successful Paralympic Games, with the country winning 19 medals, including five golds, eight silver and six bronzes.

—ANI