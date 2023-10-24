Paris Hilton says her heart 'hurts' over ‘cruel, hateful’ comment about son's head

Los Angeles: Paris Hilton has shared her heartache over the reaction to a recent photo of her 8-month-old son, Phoenix Barron.



The TV personality explained on her Instagram Story how "unacceptable" it is for followers to "target" her child following the hurtful comments, reports People magazine.



Earlier, Hilton, 42, posted a series of photos of her son, whom she shares with her husband Carter Reum, on Instagram to mark his first trip to New York City. A TikTok user pointed out the negative response the post received, prompting Hilton to reply that her "angel is perfectly healthy" and "just has a large brain."



As per People, Hilton expanded on her response to comments about Phoenix's head in an Instagram Story post on Monday. She wrote: “Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else's for that matter, is unacceptable.”



Hilton wrote that the public's response has "deeply" hurt her. "This hurts my heart more deeply than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return," wrote the new mom. The ‘Paris in Love’ star added that navigating motherhood as a social media personality has put her under scrutiny.



“If I don't post my baby, people assume I'm not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful. I'm a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic,” Hilton wrote.



“I've dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember,” she explained. “Every day with him is a reminder of what truly matters.”



Hilton concluded: “It's hard to fathom that there are people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy.”

—IANS