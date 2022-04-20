Paris Hilton praises 'Promising Young Woman'

Washington [US], January 18 (ANI): As English actor Carey Mulligan's new thriller comedy film 'Promising Young Woman' is winning Oscar buzz, the actor got a new fan - that is media personality - Paris Hilton.

According to Page Six, the film features Hilton's 2006 song, 'Stars Are Blind,' in a scene where Mulligan and co-star Bo Burnham duet in a pharmacy.

On Friday (local time), Hilton gave her thanks to Mulligan and director Emerald Fennell -- who also wrote the film, posting to Instagram: "Just watched Promising Young Woman. Loved it!"

She added, "So honoured and proud my song #StarsAreBlind was part of such a powerful and amazing film. Loved watching Carey Mulligan and Bo Burnham sing it, so cute, sweet and romantic..." (ANI)