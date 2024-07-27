    Menu
    Sports

    Paris Games chief Estanguet confirms probe into his salary

    author-img
    The Hawk
    July27/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Estanguet stated the financial prosecutor's office has been probing the matter for months. The investigation, first reported by French media in February, revolves around Estanguet's €270,000 annual remuneration set in 2018.

    Tony Estanguet

    Paris: Paris 2024 Olympics chief Tony Estanguet on Saturday confirmed an investigation was under way into his salary as president of the organising committee.

    "I confirm there has been an ongoing investigation by the financial prosecutor's office since a few months," Estanguet said.

    "I don't have any other comment other than saying my pay was decided in 2018 and I was not in the room when the decision was made."

    French media had widely reported the investigation last February but Paris 2024 organisers had declined to confirm the information, only expressing their "surprise".

    Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/nita-ambani-mukesh-ambani-attend-paris-olympics-opening-ceremony 

    In 2018, Paris 2024 said Estanguet was awarded 270,000 euros ($290,000) annual remuneration and Paris 2024 deputy CEO Michael Aloisio said that contrary to media reports no cap was imposed by law.

    "We wish to remind people that the Organising Committee President’s remuneration is subject to a strict framework," a statement released in February by Paris 2024 said.

    "The remuneration of the President of the Organising Committee is very strictly regulated."

    —Reuters

    Categories :SportsTags :Paris 2024 Olympics Tony Estanguet Olympics Organising Committee Salary Investigation Financial Prosecutors Office Michael Aloisio French Media Reports
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in