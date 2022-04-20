Paris attacker blamed French military action in Syria: witness

Paris:�One of the assailants in Paris mentioned France's intervention in Syria's war to justify the attacks, said a witness who was at a concert venue where some 100 people were killed. "I clearly heard them say 'It's the fault of (French President Francois) Hollande, it's the fault of your president, he should not have intervened in Syria'. They also spoke about Iraq," said Pierre Janaszak, a radio presenter.