Parineeti posts 'after workout, before shower' pic

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra has posted a picture on social media after her workout and before shower, and fans sure are loving it.

In the Instagram image, Parineeti wears black athleisure, and strikes smiling pose at the camera.

"After workout. Before shower," Parineeti captioned the image, which currently has 272K likes.

Parineeti will be next seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and also stars her "Ishaqzaade" co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Her other upcoming film is the Hindi remake of the psychological thriller "The Girl On The Train", which is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie "The Girl On The Train", which is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name.

The Bollywood version also features Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.

—IANS