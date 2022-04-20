Parineeti gushes over Priyanka for still being 'the big sister'

Mumbai (ANI): The very chirpy Parineeti Chopra has never shied away from gushing over her very lovely Mimi Didi and our very own Priyanka Chopra.





The same happened at Koffee With Karan, when she graced the couch with her 'dear buddy,' as they greet each other, and Daawat-E-Ishq co-star Aditya Roy Kapur, in the fifth episode.





At her candid best on the show, along with many other topics, the 28-year-old actress discussed about her global icon cousin. Speaking about the Quantico star, Parineeti said, "When I was in New York, we chilled together. We had a lovely lunch together. I saw her in that space, it feels that she has gone and conquered there..That's what she does. She is lovely."





Adding on to this, she said, "She is still the big sister. She still calls me or facetimes me whenever there is something I have not done right. She is still that girl, which is amazing.





"I think if I was in that position, I would not be that good in balancing professional and family life. But she does a great job," admitted Parineeti.





Priyanka, is shooting the second season of her American TV series Quantico and is also gearing up for the release of her Hollywood debut Baywatch next year.





Parineeti, on the other hand, after working fabulously on her body and getting into a perfect shape, Parineeti, after a long gap has all geared up with her upcoming film Meri Pyaari Bindu, along with Ayushmann Khurrana. —ANI