Parineeti Chopra�s post on body shaming, credits her weight loss to �Bollywood pressure�

Mumbai: Many have criticised Parineeti Chopra�s drastic weight loss, saying she succumbed to Bollywood�s preference for skinny girls, but the actress admits says she is only thankful for this �pressure� as it pushed her to attain a fitter body. The actress has suddenly become a darling of luxury clothing brands and also earned numerous style awards courtesy her new toned figure. Parineeti feels proud of her weight loss and says she is at peace now. Sharing an old picture of her when she used to on the heavier side, the �Kill Dil� star wrote on Instagram, �All my life, I have struggled with how I look, how I feel, and how people looked at me. I was constantly made fun of, but the person I was, I generously laughed with them. �Today, many people ask me what triggered the weight loss, did I give in to the �bollywood pressure�? To that I say � thank God I became an actor and had that pressure! I am able to achieve what I couldn�t achieve otherwise. I feel more confident, I feel at peace, and I feel proud!� The 27-year-old said she is glad her journey to fitness has inspired girls and women across the world. �Girls and women meet me all around the world, at airports, events, on the street; they hold my hand, hug me, and tell me their struggles and how I changed their lives. They show me their wallpapers, their wallets, and it�s all pictures of me! �They look at those pictures and want to make that change in their own lives. I have seen women tear up and tell me I changed their life. Post delivery weight, teenage obesity, they are fighting it, and I am their inspiration. As an actor, There is no bigger achievement for me,� Parineeti wrote.