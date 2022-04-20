Parineeti Chopra: Dad ''put singing into my veins''

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra credits her father Pawan Chopra as the person who "put singing into" her veins.

On her father''s birthday on Thursday, Parineeti took to Instagram d shared a throwback family photograph.

"My dad. The guy who put singing into my veins. He sings before he talks. Makes fun of everything. Everything. Is car obsessed. Buys scooters and redesigns them. Feeds everyone else before eating himself. Does not understand the concept of ordering "less" from a menu. Army businessman," she wrote.

"Mimics every human being he meets. (Which means he likes you). Insists on growing every vegetable at home. Hates processed food. Works out 2 hours every morning and puts us to shame. Cannot eat curd if it has malai. 3 bowls of dessert is nothing. HAPPY BIRTHDAY DAD! @pawanchopra01 P.S. Our parents send us these singing videos from every holiday they take," she added.

Parineeti, who is the cousin of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, recently posted a few paintings made by her mother Reena amid lockdown.

The actress, who was last seen on the big screen in the film "Jabariya Jodi", currently has three films in the pipeline -- "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", the Hindi remake of Hollywood film "The Girl On The Train" and "Saina".

The release of her film "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar", which was set to open on March 20, was pushed due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country. The film also stars her "Ishaqzaade" co-star Arjun Kapoor.

--IANS