Parineeti Chopra would have been nervous if Saina was present on set

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra plays badminton ace Saina Nehwal in the biopic "Saina". The actress says she is glad that only trainers were around on the set and not Saina herself.

"I remember visiting Saina Nehwal's house in Hyderabad to meet her and she told me, 'I have never seen you play sports before'. When we returned, I knew I had to double my training as someone entrusted me with a responsibility to play the sport right. If I can play even one per cent of what she played, I would consider myself lucky. I was glad only my coaches and trainers were there (on the set). If Saina herself had been there, it would've made me very nervous," Parineeti said.

Even though Saina was not physically present at all times, Parineeti reveals that the former was always just a phone call away.

"Saina was very approachable and answered all queries I had. I literally discussed everything under the sky with her, my training, fitness to if I am holding the racquet right. I wanted to look right for the part and do justice to the sport and Saina," says the actress.



"Saina" is directed by Amole Gupte and set to release on March 26.

