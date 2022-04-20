Parineeti Chopra starrer 'Saina' to premiere on Amazon Prime on April 23

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra starrer biographical sports film based on the life of badminton champion Saina Nehwal 'Saina' is set to premiere on April 23 on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video took to Instagram on Friday and announced the digital premiere of the recently released Bollywood sports biopic, 'Saina'.













With Parineeti Chopra as the lead, the film follows the career highs and lows of Saina Nehwal, one of India's ace shuttlers and one of the most celebrated badminton players in the country. The biopic highlights the people who have been an integral part of Sania's professional journey and contributed to building her resilience and unbreakable spirit.

The 'Ishqzaade' star shared how she feels about the film's digital release. She said, "I am extremely thrilled with the film having a global digital premiere on Amazon Prime Video, bringing such an inspirational story to audiences across the world. With this film, I have learnt that a biographical film comes with many challenges; my biggest challenge as an actor was to get into Saina Nehwal's shoes, literally and figuratively, to stay true to the story and recreate her accomplishments and hardships"

"As an actor, I embraced each challenge, and I do think that I learnt a lot as a professional in the process. I worked on the physical appearance and the right body language, and I am glad it worked out in my favour. I had a great time working on this film," added Parineeti.

Producer Bhushan Kumar said, "Saina is a story of a young girl who dared to dream and dared to achieve. Her story needs to be heard and seen and we are glad through the platform of Amazon Prime Video everyone can witness this journey of success."

Written and directed by Amol Gupte, 'Saina' is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Sujay Jayraj, and Rajesh Shah. It brings on the big screen the journey of one of India's greatest athletes, Saina Nehwal. The movie was released in theatres on March 26.

—ANI