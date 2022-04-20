Parineeti Chopra spends 1 million for 2 shirts!

While her peers Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor had a field day explaining their tweets over the meat ban in Mumbai, carefree Parineeti Chopra went out on a shopping spree and spent one million for 2 shirts. One million for 2 shirts! Dumbfounded right? Well, Parineeti was shopping in Jakarta and she spent one million Indonesian Rupiah and not one million Indian Rupees for 2 shirts. One million Indonesian Rupiah is equivalent to 4,500 Indian rupees. However, Parineeti's post, which went viral on social media platforms, did leave her fans with their eyes and mouths wide open.