Parineeti Chopra Shares Lessons Learnt as an Actress in Funny New Post

Mumbai: Actress Parineeti Chopra has posted a hilarious new post on social media, with lessons she has learnt as an actress. Parineeti took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback picture with her brother from a trip. In the image, she is seen sitting next to her brother Shivang with the ocean in the backdrop.

Parineeti will be next seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and also stars her "Ishaqzaade" co-star Arjun Kapoor.

Her other upcoming film is the Hindi remake of the psychological thriller "The Girl On The Train", which is being directed by Ribhu Dasgupta. The film is an official Hindi remake of the Hollywood movie "The Girl On The Train", which is based on Paula Hawkins' 2015 bestseller of the same name. The Bollywood version also features Kirti Kulhari, Aditi Rao Hydari and Avinash Tiwary in pivotal roles.—IANS