Parineeti Chopra reminisces days of no social distancing

Mumbai: Amid lockdown, actress Parineeti Chopra is missing the days of no social distancing.

Parineeti took to Instagram Stories, where she shared a picture featuring herself along with Bollywood colleagues Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Katrina Kaif, Sidharth Malhotra and Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the image, she wrote: "The days of no social distancing and 9 am pancakes on Katrina''s orders."

On the film front, she will be next seen in "Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar". The film is directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film also stars her "Ishaqzaade" co-star Arjun Kapoor.

--IANS