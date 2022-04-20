Parineeti Chopra pays tribute to brave doctors, medical staff fighting coronavirus

New Delhi: Actress Parineeti Chopra on Sunday paid homage to all the brave doctors and healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line to care for the COVID-19 patients.

In an Instagram post, the 31-year-old expressed appreciation for the medical professionals who are in the trenches, fighting the deadly pandemic. The text in the image read: "While all of us have the "luxury" to be house arrested and waiting for news -please spare a thought for the doctors and medical staff around the world who are risking their lives, away from their families, to save us!".

"Exactly like our soldiers do at a war. THANK YOU guys. We will NEVER , EVER be able to repay you," the heartfelt message said further.

In the second Instagram image, the actress cautioned her followers: "Guys let's be responsible..

By socializing/partying/ continuing life as it was, we are putting everyone at risk. Let's learn from happened in other countries.. Lets stop now! We don't wanna regret later...".

Chopra's message comes in the midst of the COVID-19 outbreak that has affected over 90 people in India. (ANI)