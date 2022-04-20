Parineeti Chopra gets thumbs up for her new look from Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty and Bhumi Pedenekar!

Bollywood�s fashion police laud Pari as the ultimate fashionista Parineeti Chopra recently strutted for a magazine in a completely new, glam avatar and stunned the fashion police, only pleasantly this time! The Kill Dill actress has lost oodles of weight and is looking just out-of-this-world in the long shrugs, crop tops and high waist jeans. Pari totally knows how to make heads turn! Pari�s glamorised transformation has caught attention of all the fellow fashionistas of the filmy circle and even they can�t stop raving about her sizzling shoot.

Starting straight from B-town�s darling Alia Bhatt to the new-kid-on-the-block Athiya Shetty, everybody has acknowledged and appreciated Parineeti�s smoldering set. So, we can safely say that here begins the reign of Parineeti Chopra: The diva! Here�s what celebs had to say about Parineeti�s transformation� Athiya Shetty, who is a new-age fashionista herself, called Pari �too hot� and said he just loved the new look. To which an ecstatic replied, �THANK YOU THANKK YOUUUUU HOT GIRL!� Shaandaar actress Alia Bhatt, known for her astounding style sense, too called Pari, �hot stuff�. Yash Raj Films� latest find actress Bhumi Pednekar, who recently underwent a metamorphis from flab to fab, called this Kill Dill actress �bomb�. Nor just actresses, even B-town hunks were mesmerised by Parineeti�s new look. Meiyang Chang and Ayushmann Khurana were the first ones to congratulate Pari on her new, improved look.