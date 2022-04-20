Bollywood�s fashion police laud Pari as the ultimate fashionista Parineeti Chopra recently strutted for a magazine in a completely new, glam avatar and stunned the fashion police, only pleasantly this time! The Kill Dill actress has lost oodles of weight and is looking just out-of-this-world in the long shrugs, crop tops and high waist jeans. Pari totally knows how to make heads turn! Pari�s glamorised transformation has caught attention of all the fellow fashionistas of the filmy circle and even they can�t stop raving about her sizzling shoot.Starting straight from B-town�s darling Alia Bhatt to the new-kid-on-the-block Athiya Shetty, everybody has acknowledged and appreciated Parineeti�s smoldering set. So, we can safely say that here begins the reign of Parineeti Chopra: The diva! Here�s what celebs had to say about Parineeti�s transformation� Athiya Shetty, who is a new-age fashionista herself, called Pari �too hot� and said he just loved the new look. To which an ecstatic replied, �THANK YOU THANKK YOUUUUU HOT GIRL!� Shaandaar actress Alia Bhatt, known for her astounding style sense, too called Pari, �hot stuff�. Yash Raj Films� latest find actress Bhumi Pednekar, who recently underwent a metamorphis from flab to fab, called this Kill Dill actress �bomb�. Nor just actresses, even B-town hunks were mesmerised by Parineeti�s new look. Meiyang Chang and Ayushmann Khurana were the first ones to congratulate Pari on her new, improved look.
Showbiz
Parineeti Chopra gets thumbs up for her new look from Alia Bhatt, Athiya Shetty and Bhumi Pedenekar!
April20/ 2022
Categories :ShowbizTags :
Related Post
- May3/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April29/ 2023
- April27/ 2023
- April27/ 2023
- April18/ 2023
- April15/ 2023
- April14/ 2023
- April14/ 2023