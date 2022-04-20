Parineeti Chopra's dozen sets for Saina Nehwal biopic

Mumbai: Parineeti Chopra has been busy after recovering from an injury she sustained while training for the Saina Nehwal biopic. The actress will now be seen shooting at 12 different sets in and around Mumbai where she will be displaying her badminton skills. Parineeti who is also playing the lead in the Hollywood remake of The Girl On The Train will be shooting for the various matches that Saina played in. The film, which is still untitled, has commenced in one of Mumbai's farthest suburb Vasai.

"There are a dozen sets in the outskirts of Mumbai city which are replicas of major badminton courts across India and the world where Saina played her matches. Designed by Amit Ray and Subrata Chakravorty, these sets have been exactly made the way the badminton courts are in different parts of the world. It was a rather arduous task considering the fact that they had to look authentic," says a source.

Parineeti had replaced Shraddha Kapoor in the Saina biopic who opted out of the film to choose an easier job as a dancer in Street Dancer 3D replacing Katrina Kaif. While Shraddha had a bagful of injuries and no medals to show, Parineeti was injured once in November and even posted a picture of her wearing a neck support patch.