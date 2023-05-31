Parineeti Blushes When Paparazzi Quiz Her About Her Wedding

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra was asked about her wedding date by paparazzi as she stepped out of a building. A video shared by celebrity paparazzi Viral Bhayani showed Parineeti dressed in an all white ensemble as she left a building when she was asked about her wedding date by the photographers.

They asked her: "Shaadi ki tareek kya hai? Kuch toh batao, chupao mat. (When is the wedding? Say something, don't be silent)." Parineeti then pointed at her team member and said: "She knows."

When the photographers asked Parineeti to invite them to the wedding, she was seen blushing. Before leaving in her car, the actor smiled and said "bye."

Earlier this month, Parineeti and Raghav Chadha exchanged rings in New Delhi. The ceremony was attended by family members and politicians.—IANS