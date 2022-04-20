Parineeti, Alia's Peck of Love to SRK

NEW DELHI: Shah Rukh Khan is wooing the young generation of Bollywood and leading ladies like Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra can�t stop themselves from kissing King Khan. The 27-year-old actress recently took to her Twitter handle and shared a picture with the 50-year-old actor wherein she and her contemporary Alia are seen giving a peck to SRK. The �Ishaqzaade� star captioned the picture, �AbRam�s asleep. So have to shower all the love here :) THE MAN! @iamsrk @aliaa08�

The �Kapoor and Sons� actress later shared the same snap and captioned it, �"UDTA" sabkuch @iamsrk @ParineetiChopra #FAN.� Meanwhile, Parineeti also praised SRK�s latest release �Fan� in a series of tweets. She wrote, �The MOST AMAZING FILM of my life!! Cannot describe in words. GENIUSS!! leaves you speechless when it finishes #Fan.�