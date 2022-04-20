Parijaat Trees Brought To India By Arabian Sailors: Report

Prayagraj: It is believed that the holy Parijaat trees were brought to India from Africa probably by Arabian sailors who came to establish trade links with regions of the Indian Ocean and through Portuguese, Dutch and French invasions.

In India, the trees hold highly sacred values as mythologically they are understood to have sprung from the Indian ocean during Dev-Danav Samudra Manthan and are now revered as wish fulfilling tree, both by Hindus and Muslims with equal fervor.

Kalpvriksh, botanically known as Adansonia digitata L and commonly known as 'Baobab', 'Paarijaat' or 'Vilaiti imli' are considered to be rare sight in India. An article of the scientists from the Botanical Survey of India, Dr Arti Garg and Dr R Kr Singh attracted attention of collaborative program between the Botanical Survey of India and the Babes Bolaya University of Romania on age determination of these trees through Accelerator Mass Spectrometry radiocarbon dating of living wood samples which revealed amazing facts.

Or Arti Garg, scientist from the Botanical Survey of India and Prof Adrian Patrut's team from Romania, through their research published in the journal Plos One on January 16, 2020, made these disclosure.

The research, which was made available to the media here on Monday, claimed that presently India hosts few large and relatively old Parijaat trees of which the parijat of Jhunsi, Allahabad and at Kintoor, Barabanki in Uttar Pradesh are significant. The Jhunsi parijat, worshipped by the Muslim community, grows on a huge mound of mud on the left bank of the holy river Ganga at Triveni Sangam, near Mazaar of Sufi Saint Baba Shaik taqi and is 14 m tall with a girth of 21.2 m. UNI