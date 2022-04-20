Parents who abandoned dead baby, traced and quarantined

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh): The parents of a nine-month-old baby boy, who was abandoned at AIIMS Delhi when he was found to be Corona positive after his death, have been traced to Rampur and quarantined.

Rampur chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Subodh Sharma, said that the samples of the baby for Coronavirus tests were collected a few days before he died on May 29 due to brain tumour.

"As the report confirmed him positive after the death, his parents made a written submission before the AIIMS authorities, stating that they did not want the body of their son, following which officials cremated the body," the CMO said.

However, the AIIMS authorities informed the Rampur administration about the matter and the baby's parents were traced to Bhainsori Shareef village and have been quarantined along with doctors and staff of a Rampur-based nursing home where the child was undergoing treatment before leaving for Delhi.

Rampur district magistrate Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said, "AIIMS officials informed me over the phone that a nine-month-old boy from Rampur district had died at the hospital due to brain tumour before he could be operated upon. The parents, however, returned to Rampur leaving behind the body of their son when the report confirmed him Corona positive."

The district magistrate said that he had ordered the sealing of the nursing home where the baby had been treated and the doctors and staff have been quarantined. Their samples are being sent for Corona tests.



The CMO said that though the parents said that they had tested negative for Corona at AIIMS, they have been quarantined and their samples will be tested again.

—IANS