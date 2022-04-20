Parents Threaten Boycott Of Elections If School Is Closed

Pithoragarh: The parents are angry over closure of the school in Lima run by the department of social welfare and adjustment of children in another school 3 kms away. Parents have threatened to boycott election over their demand to reverse the step and reopen the school.

In a meeting organized under the chairmanship of Gram Pradhan Prem Rama, 11 children were studying at primary school in Lima run by department of social welfare. With the start of the new session, this number would have gone to 17. However, the department has decided to close down the school and adjust the children in primary school Lematauwda. The excuse behind this is that several teachers from the Lima school have retired. The villagers say that the department had been informed well time of the impending retirements. Still the department took no measures and then found an easy way out to close the school. There is high resentment in the parents of children as they have now been asked to join a school in Lematauwda, some 3 kms away. The parents have threatened to boycott the general elections if their demand to reopen the school are not met and would also protest outside the office of the DM after the model code of conduct has been removed. The meeting was attended by Prem Ram, Umesh Ram, School Management Committee Chairman Vikram Singh, Meena Devi, Shanti Devi, Suresh Prasad, Laloo Ram, Ganesh Ram, Nanda Devi, Santosh Kumar, Madan Mohan, Parvati Devi, Pushpa Devi, Lakshmi, Neetu Devi , Deepa, Renu, Asha etc.