Parents resisted when I joined filmdom: Priyanka Chopra

Kuala Lumpur: She is one of the most sought-after Bollywood actresses today, but Priyanka Chopra says her "conservative Punjabi family" was not excited when she entered the film industry over a decade back. The 32-year-old shared that her family initially resisted. "I come from a conservative Punjabi family. There was a lot of resistance when I joined the industry. But later my parents gave me wings and let me do what I wanted to," Priyanka said after the screening of "Dil Dhadakne Do" at the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Weekend and Awards here. She also shared that her onscreen character Ayesha in "Dil Dhadakne Do" represents most women in India. "Girls are put in a box ... no matter what you are or what you want, " she said about her character, who doesn't vocally give her opinion much. Her co-star Anushka Sharma is also happy to be a part of the Zoya Akhtar directorial. "It feels good to be a part of good cinema. People are talking about gender equality shown in the film. My character wasn't allowed to take up dancing as a profession as it isn't considered to be ideal for girls from a good family, so she had to run away from her house to pursue her dream," Anushka said. "You just need to follow your dream and be happy," she said, who plays "fearless Farah" in the film which released on Friday (June 5). IANS