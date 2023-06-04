Parents Of Minor Girl Held For Honour Killing In UP Village

Jhansi: The parents of a 16-year-old girl have been arrested here on charges of killing their daughter for her alleged affair with a boy.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City, Gyanendra Kumar Singh said that the police got news from village Uldan of a Class 9 girl having committed suicide in her house on April 24.

Sensing something suspicious, police waited for a detailed post-mortem report which came on Saturday.

The report mentioned strangulation as the cause of death. There were also several bruises on the body.

On the basis of the report, the parents were interrogated during which they broke down and told police that their daughter was having an affair with a boy from the same village and they did not approve of the relationship.

Despite a number of warnings from her parents, the girl kept meeting the boy after which the parents decided to kill her to save their honour. —IANS