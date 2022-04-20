Parents Hack Daughter To Death For 'Honour' In UP

Pratapgarh: Parents of a 20-year-old woman in Uttar Pradesh axed her to death after they found her pregnant out of wedlock. Both have been arrested.

The body of the unidentified young woman was found on the railway tracks near Alapur in Pratapgarh district on October 25, said Nawabganj Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Pratap Singh.

The body was identified by the father of the deceased Kamlesh Kumar Yadav, a resident of Kishundaspur village. He alleged that his daughter had been murdered and submitted a complaint to the police against an unidentified killer.

An FIR was registered at the Nawabganj police station. Investigations, however, revealed that the woman was pregnant at the time of her death.

The SHO said that Kamlesh Kumar Yadav and his wife Anita Devi were called in for questioning on Friday. During interrogation, the two said that on October 24, they had taken their daughter, who was unwell, for an ultrasound test on the advice of a doctor.

The test revealed that the daughter was six-month pregnant. They tried to find a doctor for getting an abortion done but could not succeed.

They repeatedly asked the daughter about the man with whom she was in relationship but she refused to divulge his name.

The parents then took her to the railway tracks in the night near Alapur and murdered her. They threw the body on the tracks to make it appear like an accident or suicide.

The SHO said that the axe used has also been recovered and the couple were sent to jail on Saturday. —IANS