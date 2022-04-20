Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Maha Veer Chakra awardee Major General Chittoor Venugopal passes away

Secunderabad (Telangana): Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM) and Maha Veer Chakra (MVC) awardee Major General Chittoor Venugopal (Retired), died due to severe cardiac arrest on Wednesday evening.



He was born on November 14, 1927 and belonged to Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

As per an official release, he was commissioned to 5/1 Battalion of Gorkha Rifles in 1950 and later commanded the same battalion as a Lieutenant Colonel during 1971 Indo - Pak war.

"5/1 Gurkha Rifles was tasked to attack the well-fortified positions of Pakistan at Uthali and Darsana locations of Jassore in Eastern Sector. These positions were having series of concrete pillboxes interconnected with communication trenches. Lt Col C Venugopal then laid a meticulous plan of attack and successfully captured two important positions which caused enemy to withdraw," the release said.

The 5/1 Gurkha Rifles pursued the withdrawing enemy without giving them any rest or re-group time that led to capture of Jhenida Post, Jessore within three days. For his leadership and aggressive battle planning resulting in large military gains, he was awarded the Second highest gallantry award Maha Vir Chakra (MVC).

It further said that post-retirement, the General officer had limited social interaction and led a bachelor life in the 'White House' at Tirupati.

"The sad demise of the brave son of the soil of Andhra Pradesh is a great loss to the Army and the Nation as a whole. His last journey was curtailed due to Covid Pandemic and Ceremonial Wreath laying was organized at Tirupati with limited attendance of the relatives, Civil Dignitaries and the Armed forces veterans," it added.

Notably, Major General donated his mortal remains to Sri Venkateshwara Medical College. (ANI)