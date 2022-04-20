Paralympics: Bhavinaben Patel becomes first Indian to enter table tennis final

Bhavinaben Patel on Saturday scripted history when she became the first ever Indian to enter the final of the table tennis event at the Paralympics 2020 in Tokyo, thus ensuring a medal for India.Patel won 3-2 in a hard-fought match to defeat her Chinese opponent Miao Zhang in a class 4 semifinal here on Saturday.The 34-year-old Patel, stunned the world number 3 Zhang 7-11 11-7 11-4 9-11 11-8 in the semifinal match which lasted 34 minutes.Patel will next take on world number one Chinese paddler Ying Zhou in final on Sunday.—UNI