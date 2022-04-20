Parakala, The Chanakya Behind Nirmala

















Parkala Prabhakar, the virtuoso behind Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has confidently succeeded as her advisor. She has presented three Central Budgets adroitly.





His sagacity can be fathomed from this : Welcome to my website. Here I offer perspectives on a wide range of topics - politics, economy, current affairs and life in general. Example : Amrutmahotsav, IMF & Reimagining Indian State

Hello and welcome to Midweek Matters. …In the mornings I usually sit in the portico to have my coffee watching flowers, birds, butterflies, bees and squirrels. Milk and newspaper vendors come along and quickly disappear.

On that particular morning, last week I was looking at the reports the papers carried on the World Economic Outlook, the International Monetary Fund - IMF - released on the previous day.

As I am reading the reports, and trying to understand the IMF's forecasts about the world economy and its estimates on the damage COVID-19 has inflicted on the world, I noticed the boy who comes to collect the domestic trash.

His father pedals the rickshaw trolley and stays put in it while the boy walks in through the gate and takes the trash bag. He wears dirty clothes. He's unwashed. Must be a school drop out. I smile at him. He doesn't smile back. Instead, he looks at me in bewilderment. Suspicion, perhaps. Maybe he's not used to people smiling at him. I can only guess what's running in his mind.

He may be angry. Resenting me, who's sitting in clean clothes and having morning coffee. Perhaps unable to understand why his father can't sit like I do, and sip his coffee in the morning. Why he too can't be at home, in clean clothes like many other children he sees every morning while on his rounds.

I wonder what he thinks of the privilege he stares at, inequality he comes across, government he hears of, dirty work he does and the clean tasks others do, education he is familiar to him yet not really accessible.

While he collected and carried trash, I tried speaking to him. I asked him his name. He told me Ramesh. Then I asked him his age. He said he was 15. I doubted. He looked much younger. Maybe he was tutored to lie about his age, so that he can escape the category of child labour. I continued the conversation and asked him for how long he'd been helping his father. He told me, for about four to five years. That gave him away. If not now, until last year and for about three to four years before that he was indeed a child labour. Even before the lockdown, he told me he was irregular to school.

… The coming months and years are going to be tough for him and people like him, families like his, and for communities that he comes from.

The IMF says that the world economy, which contracted by -3.3% in 2020 is going to reel under the impact of COVID-19 until at least 2022. It revised upwards its October growth estimates for all countries, across the board. The US is already the top performer. All other economies, countries will take time. India growth numbers, like every other country's, are revised upwards from 11.5% to 12.5% for this year. It is likely to be 6.9% for next year. But it will only be after 2023 that our country will be at a striking distance from its pre-pandemic level. But mind you, even before pandemic we were in an unmistakable slowdown. And with the fresh wave of COVID and sluggish roll out of vaccine, we may not do as well as projected. …

Parakala Prabhakar in his own right is Indian political economist, political commentator, economic, and social affairs. He served as Communications Advisor, holds a cabinet rank position in Andhra Pradesh Government. For several years he presented a current affairs discussion programme on television channels of Andhra Pradesh. His programmes, Pratidhwani on ETV2 and Namaste Andhra Pradesh on NTV. He is also a former spokesman and one of the founding general secretaries of Praja Rajyam Party. In the early 2000s, Parakala was the spokesperson of the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP.

For him … Amrutmahotsav provides an occasion, an opportunity, for introspection, scrutiny, examination, evaluation. There's a real danger of it becoming just an year long series of dazzling events. Hope the leadership doesn't squander this momentous milestone.

The question therefore is: can our leadership rise above petty narratives of identity and look at the faces of Ramesh, Ahmed, Peter, or Lalitha, Fatima, Mary? And resolve to bring smiles to their faces?

Parakala was born in a prominent Telugu Brahmin family in Narsapuram, Andhra Pradesh. His mother, Parakala Kalikamba was a Member of Legislative Assembly in Andhra Pradesh, while his father, Parakala Seshavatharam, was a long time Legislator and served in three successive Cabinets in the state of Andhra Pradesh in the 1970s and early 1980s. Parakala completed his doctorate from the London School of Economics. He did his Master of Arts (M.A.) and Master of Philosophy (M.Phil.) from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), New Delhi.

Prabhakar married Nirmala Sitharaman in 1986, who is the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of the Government of India in Narendra Modi's cabinet since 2019.

Parakala Prabhakar is the husband of Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and has been a target of the opposition parties in Andhra ever since the TDP broke up with the BJP. "For the past few days, a few opposition leaders are pointing fingers at me and questioning why you have been accommodating me, even as you are fighting with the BJP and the Union government," says he.

Parakala Prabhakar goes on to add, "Claims are being made that because my family member belongs to the same party and has different political views, I might compromise on the some interest. These rumours have been manufactured by some people, which have deeply hurt me."

"Mature people will have their own political opinions and their relationship will not come in the way (of their work). It's a pity that the opposition parties do not have minimum common sense. I would not want that to tarnish the image of the government or this agitation," Parakala said.

Parakala further said: "My wish is that there should not a black mark on your commitment and Dharmaporata Deeksha. I do not want you or your government to be disrespected."

Parakala also said that he didn't want to be a hindrance to state's interests.

By the way, Parakala Prabhakar used to be the spokesperson of the former Praja Rajyam Party, which was started by actor-politician Chiranjeevi, before it merged with the Congress.