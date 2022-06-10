Para Shooting World Cup: Narwal, Singhraj And Akash Add Silver To India’s Tally

New Delhi: A day after winning the 10m mixed team gold medal, Paralympic gold medallist Manish Narwal settled for the silver medal in P4 – mixed 50m pistol SH1 team event at the ongoing Chateauroux 2022 World Para Shooting World Cup in France. The 20-year-old Narwal, who took the P4 mixed 50m pistol SH1 gold with a Paralympic record in his debut Games, teamed up with Singhraj, also a Paralympic medallist, and Akash to aggregate a total of 1581 to finish behind China (1628). Turkey took the bronze with a total score of 1565. The top Indian shooters, however, faltered in the individual event with Akash the only Indian to qualify for the P4 – Mixed 50m pistol SH1 finals. He eventually finished in fifth place with a score of 159.4.

China’s Yang Chao took the gold with a total of 223.9, followed by compatriot Huang Xing (218.5) and Uzbekistan’s Ibragimov Server (200.7). “Due to frequent changes in weather, there were a lot of adjustments and pressure of doing well for the country. That made me lose some valuable points. But we will definitely improve our individual tally of medals in the next events,” said Akash, a Paralympian and former Asian Youth Para Games champion. Singhraj and Narwal ended in the 9th and 10th places in the qualification round. The top eight shooters qualify for the Final round.

On Friday, Deepender Singh, Rahul Jakhar, Rubina Francis and Akash will be in action in P5 – mixed 10m air pistol standard SH1 event.—IANS