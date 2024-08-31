Para-shooter Rubina Francis secures bronze in Paris Paralympics 2024

Scoring 211.1 points, she stood third behind Iran’s Javanmardi Sareh, who took gold with 236.8 points, and Turkey’s Ozgan Aysel, who claimed silver with 231.1 points.

Paris: Indian para-shooter Rubina Francis finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2 - Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1 final on Saturday.

She gathered a total of 211.1 points in the final of the ongoing marquee event. Javanmardi Sareh of Iran finished with gold (236.8 points) and Turkey's Ozgan Aysel went on to win the silver medal (231.1 points)

The Indian contingent bought 5 medals in shooting, which included 2 gold, a silver, and two bronze in the last Olympics, which took place in Tokyo. Avani had a gold and bronze medal, Manish Narwal had a gold medal, and Singhraj Adhana had a silver and bronze medal.

Earlier in the qualification round, she finished sixth in the qualification round of P2 - Women's 10M Air Pistol SH-1.

She collected a total of 556 points (90, 90, 95, 92, 95, 94) in six rounds of the qualification stage.

On Friday, reigning Paralympic champion, Avani Lekhara maintained her streak and struck gold in the women's 10m air rifle final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Shooter Mona Agarwal bagged the bronze medal at the same event.

Lekhra dominated the final of the women's 10m air rifle and secured the top place with 249.7 points, which is also her personal best.

South Korea's Yunri Lee won the silver medal after finishing in second place with a points of 246.8.

Meanwhile, India's Mona bagged the bronze medal with a total points of 228.7 and ended in third place.

—ANI