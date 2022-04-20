Para Athlete Deepa Malik Conferred Khel Ratna

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday conferred the country's highest sporting honour, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award to Rio Paralympic silver medallist, Para-Athletete, Deepa Malik at a function here at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

During a function Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Dronacharya Award (Regular Category), Dronacharya Award (Life-Time), Arjuna Award, Dhyan Chand, Rashtriya Khel Protsahan Puruskar, Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award and Mulana Abul Kalam Azad (MAKA) Trophy were given.

Along with Deepa, Wrestler Bajrang Punia was to be conferred with Khel Ratna, however due to his overseas training at World Championship he was unable to attend the event, but will be awarded later.

Deepa Malik is the first Indian women to win a medal in the Paralympic and has won 58 national 23 medals at international medals till date. She is also a receipent of Arjuna Award (2012) and Padma Shri in 2017. UNI



