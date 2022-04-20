Para-archer Ankit tests positive for Covid-19, hospitalised

Sonepat : Para-Archer Ankit, who is a part of the national camp underway at the Sports Authority of India's Northern Regional Centre, has tested positive for coronavirus and subsequently, he has been hospitalised.

"To ensure proper treatment and close monitoring of his vitals, he (Ankit) was shifted to the Bhagwan Dass Hospital in Sonepat on Wednesday," SAI said in a statement.

The para-archery camp had commenced with eight athletes from October 5.

"As per the SOPs set up for the camp, samples of all campers were taken on October 12th for re-testing where Ankit's report was found to be positive," the SAI statement read.

"He was immediately shifted to the isolation ward created above the medical centre at the SAI NRC Sonepat, before being moved to the hospital," it added.

The sporting activities of Tokyo Olympics bound athletes and para-athletes was resumed by SAI at its National Centre of Excellence (NCOEs) in a phased manner last week.

