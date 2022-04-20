Par panel seeks suggestions on Electricity Act amendments

New Delhi: A Parliamentary panel has sought suggestions on the proposed changes to the Electricity Act which seeks to provide choice of power suppliers to consumers and propel growth in the sector. The Standing Committee on Energy, under the Chairmanship of Kirit Somaiya, has been "referred the 'Electricity Amendment Bill, 2014' for examination and presenting a Report thereon to Parliament", an official statement said. "All those desirous of submitting their views to the committee may send their written memoranda...Within twenty days of publication of this Communique," it said. Power and Coal Minister Piyush Goyal had earlier stated that amendments to the Electricity Act, to bring in various reforms including improvement in power supply and allowing consumers to choose their supplier, should come into effect by April. The amendments proposed will promote competition, efficiency and improvement in the supply of electricity resulting in capacity addition and benefiting consumers. The Cabinet, in December, approved various amendments to the existing Electricity Act 2003. PTI