Par panel calls banks, Google, Apple, Paytm to discuss rising incidents of cyber crimes

New Delhi: Representatives from numerous banks, including the Punjab National Bank, and international and domestic IT giants, including Google, Apple, and Paytm, will meet with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance next week to address cyber security and the increasing number of cyber crimes. Representatives from the Punjab National Bank (PNB), Bank of India, Yes Bank, and Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) have been invited to testify before the committee on "cyber security and the rising incidence of cyber/white collar crimes" on July 4. The committee is chaired by Jayant Sinha of the BJP. Representatives from internet giants One97 Communications (Paytm), Flipkart, Google, and Apple were all called on the same day to discuss the same issue. With the proliferation of sophisticated internet scams, cybercrime has emerged as a major concern. Cyber security and the increasing frequency of cyber crimes were discussed at length at a hearing of the panel earlier this month, with MPs questioning business experts on a wide range of illegal actions, from identity theft to fraudulent loan applications. Increasing reports of people being scammed or coerced into paying high interest rates via fraudulent lending applications have made headlines recently, and this topic was also covered at the discussion.

Nasscom, the leading trade organisation and chamber of commerce in India's tech industry, was present at the prior meeting alongside representatives from Chase India, Razorpay, PhonePe, CRED, and QNu Labs.

Several members of parliament, including as P Chidambaram, Sougata Roy, Sushil Modi, and Amar Patnaik, make up the committee.—Inputs from Agencies