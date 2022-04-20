Pappu Yadav released from jail

Patna : Expelled RJD MP Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav was today released from Beur jail here after 25 days following his arrest on March 27.







The Madhepura MP secured bail from Patna High Court on April 19 and was released today, Beur jail officials said. Yadav's supporters who gathered outside the jail celebrated his release by distributing sweets.





From the jail, the Janadhikar Party chief proceeded straight to Motihari to meet family members of two union leaders of a private sugar mill who died after self-immolation attempt on April 10 to protest against non-payment of arrears.





Yadav told PTI that he would provide Rs 50,000 to each of the two family on behalf of Janadhikar Party.

"Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and RJD president Lalu Prasad have no time to meet the two bereaved families. But, I thought I should go straightway to them in their hour of grief," he said.





Yadav was arrested from his residence in Patna on March 27 night after his party activists clashed with policemen during a programme to gherao the state Assembly.





However, he was arrested not in connection with the clash but in an earlier case in which he was charged with creating law and order problem on January 24.





His wife and Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan had raised in Lok Sabha the issue of Yadav's arrest and also his hand-cuffing during production in a Patna court. Leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge had lend support to her on the matter.





Subsequently, 11 policemen were suspended on April 6.





PTI