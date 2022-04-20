Pantvarsity yet again proves its mettle

Vice-Chancellor of Pantvarsity, Dr. J. Kumar, was honoured by Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Shri Rada Mohan Singh, for securing second position by Pantnagar University in two categories in All India Entrance Examination of Agriculture (AIEEA) conducted by Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), New Delhi. The ICAR gives these prizes on the basis of performance of the students of different agriculture and allied sciences universities in this examination to secure Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) for admission in different post-graduate programmes.







From this year the Council has introduced four categories in (i) Agricultural Sciences, (ii) Horticulture and Forestry, (iii) Engineering and Technology and (iv) Veterinary and Fisheries Sciences. The students of Pantvarsity secured 19 JRFs under Veterinary and Fisheries Sciences and Engineering and Technology categories, thus enabling Pantvarsity to get second position in both the categories on all India basis. The honour to the Vice-Chancellor, Dr. J. Kumar, was given in the Annual Vice-Chancellor's Conference of Agriculture Universities held on 14 February 2017 at NASC Complex, Pusa, New Delhi. It may be recalled that the Pantvarsity has been receiving first or second position in this JRF examination from last many years which proves its high standard of teaching. The students of Pantvarsity are placed on very high positions in India and aboard due to their higher capabilities developed in the University.