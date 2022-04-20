Pant Varsity Honoured Nepal's PM With Honorary D.Sc. Degree

Pantnagar: G.B. Pant University of Agriculture and Technology today honoured Prime Minister of Nepal, Dr. K.P. Sharma Oli, with honorary degree of Doctor of Science. Nepal's PM is on a 3-day visit to India on the invitation of Prime Minister of India, Shri Narendra Modi, Shri Oli is interested in agriculture and hence showed his willingness to visit Pant varsity, the harbinger of green revolution in India.

Governor of Uttarakhand and Chancellor of Pantvarsity, Dr. K.K. Pual, presented the degree of Doctorate of Science (Honoris causa) to Shri Oli in the Special Convocation organized in university auditorium, Gandhi Hall. Dr. Paul first adorned Shri Oli with the hood of the academic dress and then presented the degree. The citation about Shri Oli was also read before it.

After receiving the honour, Shri Oli addressed the audience. He said that Pantnagar university has contributed greatly in modernization of agriculture and brining green revolution in India and wished to walk together with Pantvarsity. He said that the two new universities developed in Nepal are in nascent stage with which Pantvarsity may develop sister relationship and strengthen agricultural research through visits of experts. He said that to the country can work together for eliminating poverty in the region and make the people happy. Appreciating the achievements of Pantnagar university in the field of agriculture, organic farming and seed production he expressed gratitude and thanked the university for conferring the honorary degree upon him.

Dr. Paul in his Presidential Address said that Uttarakhand shares a lot with Nepal from history, culture, trade to the people-to-people contact and the cooperation between the two can bring significant improvement in lives of people besides protecting environment, natural resources and facing common challenges. Stating about the high-yielding seeds, which has become the 'Brand Name' and excellence and recognition Pantvarsity has got globally, he hoped that the university will cope up the challenges of climate change, degenerating natural resources, organic farming, value addition, etc. He outlined 5 important areas of coopration between Uttarakhand and Nepal including standardization of seed production technologies; cooperation in research in frontier areas like natural resource conservation and management, organic farming etc.; exchange of genotypes; protection, propagation and economic exploitation of underutilized crops and training in reproduction biotechnologies and other refresher courses. He hoped that this technical cooperation will usher a new era of partnership for the benefit of agrarian communities of both.

The Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, Shri Trivendra Singh Rawat, who was the guest of honour on this occasion, said that globally recognized Pantvarsity is in close proximity of Nepal and is undertaking research in geographically similar conditions as that of Nepal. Underlining the excellence and recognitions Pantvarsity has received, he desired to explore the possibilities of expanding cooperation in different areas of agriculture between India and Nepal. He also desired to have flights from Kathmandu to Dehradun which will help in better cooperation between Nepal and Uttarakhand.

At the end of the special convocation, Vice-Chancellor of Pantvarsity, Prof. A.K. Misra, extended thanks to PM Oli, Dr. Paul, CM, Agriculture Minister and other distinguished guests from Nepal and Indian government, Member of Parliament besides staff and students of Pantvarsity, officials of Uttarakhand government, Kumaun Division and U.S. Nagar district. The programme was coordinated by the Registrar, Dr. A.P. Sharma.

The PM of Nepal also visited Seed Production Centre and Integrated Farming Model established in the university before being honoured with honorary degree.



