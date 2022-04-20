Pankaj Tripathi: Want performance to reach many through any medium

New Delhi: With many films opting for a digital release amid lockdown due to the outbreak of COVID-19, acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi doesn't see it as a right or a wrong decision. He says the aim is to reach out to the maximum people through any medium whatsoever.

Films like the Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Gulabo Sitabo", "Shakuntala Devi" starring Vidya Balan, and the Akshay Kumar-starrer "Laxmmi Bomb", among many others, have bypassed traditional theatrical release.

"I am an actor. Our main aim is that we make cinema, and our performance reaches out to maximum people through any medium. Of course, the experience on big screen is different," Pankaj told IANS.

The actor, who has gained a major fan base as Guruji in "Sacred Games" and Kaleen bhaiya in "Mirzapur", added: "The experience there (in cinema theatres) is that people watch it together, in a community. On a small screen, you watch it alone. It's not like that theatres won't open. We have seen big things before and (theatres) have come out of it too."

On the acting front, he will next be seen in Kabir Khan's "83".

—IANS