Panjab University: Online Planning and Review Workshop

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Panjab University is taking a quantum leap into the future by continuously taking new initiatives which can benefit the research, innovation and learning environment. Interaction among researchers/ scientists/ industry is quite important to work out the solutions for societal problems. Student participation in such events prepare the future generations of scientists/ researchers. Any closure or reduction of these activities can have detrimental impact on the research output of the university. Hence to accelerate these activities, Professor Raj Kumar, Vice-Chancellor, Panjab University chaired an Online Planning and Review Workshop today .

In this workshop, the activities and plan of SAIF/CIL Lab, Design Innovation Centre, CIIPP, Skill Development, Bio-Nest Incubator, Institute Innovation Council, DST Centre for Policy Research have been discussed. Director/ Coordinators of these verticals participated in the meeting.

The Vice Chancellor emphasized that every vertical must involve at-least three university departments and one centre for its activities, hence involving a minimum of 21 departments. Focus of the verticals should be on Patent/ Publication and consultancy. These centres should also connect alumni by starting a Lecture Series by them. A coordination committee of the centers should meet and monitor the plan after every 15 days. Also, the centre will prepare a plan for the academic session 2021-2022.

Professor Ganga Ram shared that a new machine 'MALDI Synapt XD HD Mass Spectrometer Facility' has been installed in CIL during recent days and will be operational soon . A workshop to coordinate all the activities and promote startups will be planned to be held shortly. Professor Renu Vig, Professor Rakesh Tuli, Professor Manu Sharma, Professor Vipin Bhatnagar, Professor Harish Kumar, Dr. Rohit Sharma participated in the workshop. They all shared the recent developments of their verticals in the research and development.