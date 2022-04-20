Panjab University granted patent on designing of sophorolipid NLCs

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Professor Surinder Kumar Mehta and his Ph.D. student Dr. Rohini Kanwar of Department of Chemistry, Panjab University were granted a patent for the fabrication of Sophorolipid based nanostructured lipid carriers (NLCs)which are designed for drug delivery purposes.

Presently, Dr. Kanwar is working as a Assistant Professor at MCM DAV College for Women, Chandigarh. Prof. Mehta, a leading scientist of international repute at Panjab University, disclosed that the work started back in 2013 and patent was filed in 2017.This patent is the first instance where the exceptional properties (like antiviral, antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory characteristics) of lactonic sophorolipid, the microbial glycolipid (produced from renewable sources), has been utilized to fabricate its nanoparticles.This inventiveness is not only going to enhance the therapeutic efficacy but will also help to solve the biocompatibility issues related to available drug-delivery nano modules. This nanoassembly completely satisfies the criteria of novelty, non-obviousness and usefulness. In the light of the prior arts with respect to the drug delivery nanoassemblies, there lies an expanse of scope in the art where this sophorolipid based nanoparticles can solve the issues like solubility, stability and bioavailability. In order to make this formulation in large amounts and bring into effective action for validation, merits and feedback, the varsity is exploring the possibility of some private players joining for promoting this nanoassembly.