Panipat Comes Alive With Hariyali Teej Amid Turnout Of 50K Women

Panipat: Haryana's Panipat city came alive in vibrant hues on Saturday as the grand celebration of Hariyali Teej took centre stage amid the turnout of 50,000 women at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur-Huda ground.

The gathering entered its name in the Limca Book of Records, adding a feather in the cap of state's cultural heritage.

With a surge of enthusiasm, women and young children alike donned traditional Haryanvi attire, infusing the festival with a deep sense of cultural pride.

The Teej festival, renowned for its symbolic representation of unbroken prosperity, saw Panipat transformed into a canvas of Haryanvi culture, with culinary delights, exquisite clothing, and a palpable collective identity taking the forefront. Gracing the occasion as the chief guest, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar felicitated 101 women from diverse fields. Their indelible contributions and remarkable achievements were acknowledged in a gesture that underscored the significance of their presence in shaping a progressive society, he said.

The Hariyali Teej celebration in Panipat stands not only as a record-setting achievement but as a testament to the unity and cultural richness.

The city resonated with the fervour of tradition and the spirit of progress, making this year's celebration an unforgettable spectacle.

Speaking on the occasion, Khattar expressed pride in being part of the Hariyali Teej festivities.

He highlighted the festival's sanctity as a cherished occasion for women, daughters, and sisters, emphasising its deep-rooted cultural value. The Chief Minister mentioned a symbolic gesture of a 'Sudama' bringing 'Kothli' (traditional gift), urging the women to accept it as a token of his blessings.

He highlighted the tradition where brothers pledge to ensure their sisters' happiness and prosperity through this traditional 'Kothli'.

The Chief Minister pledged to work for the happiness and prosperity of all women. He also emphasised the pivotal role of women -- mothers, sisters, and daughters -- in making festivals whole, expressing his resolute commitment to their wellbeing and peace. In a significant gesture marking the occasion of Teej, the Chief Minister made three key announcements aimed at uplifting women. For empowering women through economic avenues and financial aid, the Chief Minister announced setting up of 50 to 100 Pota Cabins at district headquarters. These cabins will operate as Sanjha Bazar, exclusively featuring products meticulously crafted by self-help groups. In another announcement, he said under the umbrella of the Mukhyamantri Vivah Shagun Yojana and similar schemes, the government currently extends financial aid of Rs 31,000.

"Today, I announce to increase this amount to Rs 41,000 to alleviate the financial load during significant life events such as weddings," said Khattar.

"To boost education for daughters in the state, the government and private polytechnic colleges with underutilised infrastructure will be upgraded into women degree colleges based on the demands and requirements received from such colleges. This move aims to enhance educational opportunities and optimise existing resources," announced the Chief Minister. During an event, Khattar highlighted the significant progress made in Haryana by shedding its past image of being associated with female feticide. —IANS