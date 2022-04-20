Panic Triggers After Ambedkar Statue Vandalised In Varanasi

Varanasi: Panic was triggered in Cholapur area when some unidentified miscreants vandalised statue of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar here on Thursday.

Official sources here said that irked over the act of miscreants, locals protested against district administration and chocked the roads for hours. Senior police officials rushed to the spot and pacified the situation. The statue was changed and further probe was underway, sources added.

Case was registered against unidentified accused and further investigations were on, police sources said adding that statue was vandalized in morning hours by some unidentified miscreants.

Locals said that statue of Dr Ambedkar was established with the help of all nearby persons in 2004 and it was first such shameful incident. They demanded arresting of culprits. UNI